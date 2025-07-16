Zelenskyy Personally Picked the Prime Minister and Assembled the Cabinet: proposed composition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has introduced the proposed composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers to members of the “Servant of the People” parliamentary faction. This presentation took place this everning as ahead of the official government reshuffle, scheduled for tomorrow July 17, 2025.

Zelenskyy spent around 30 minutes at the faction meeting, thanking outgoing Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal for his service and OFFICIALLY (?) introducing his successor Yuliia Svyrydenko and the proposed new ministers.

Proposed New Government Structure are as follows:

Prime Minister: Yuliia Svyrydenko (former First Deputy PM & Economy Minister),

First Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation: Mykhailo Fedorov (currently Minister of Digital Transformation),

Minister of Defense: Denys Shmyhal (former Prime Minister),

Ministry Mergers and New Appointments:

Economy, Ecology, and Agriculture will be merged into a single ministry led by Oleksii Sobolev, previously First Deputy to Svyrydenko at the Economy Ministry.

Deputy PM for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration: Taras Kachka, replacing Olha Stefanishyna. While Zelenskyy did not mention at the faction meeting any potential appointment of Olha Stefanishyna as Ukraine’s ambassador to the European Union or the United States.

New Ministry of Social Policy, Family, and Unity to be led by Denys Uliutin, currently First Deputy Finance Minister.

Minister of Energy: Svitlana Hrynchuk (former Environment Minister), replacing Herman Halushchenko, who is now nominated for Justice Minister.

Ministry of Culture will remain without a confirmed head for now, after Mykola Tochytskyi’s dismissal. Strategic communications and information policy will be removed from the ministry and handed to a separate agency reporting directly to PM Svyrydenko.

Ministers Remaining in Office:

Deputy PM for Reconstruction / Ministry of Regional Development: Oleksii Kuleba

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Andriy Sybiha

Ministry of Interior Affairs: Ihor Klymenko

Ministry of Finance: Serhii Marchenko

Ministry of Veterans Affairs: Nataliia Kalmykova

Ministry of Health: Viktor Liashko

Ministry of Youth and Sports: Matvii Bidnyi

Ministry of Education and Science: Oksen Lisovyi

Parliamentary vote on Cabinet appointments is scheduled for July 17, 2025.

The reshuffle of Ukraine Government is part of broader efforts to streamline governance, strengthen defense production, and prepare Ukraine’s government for the next stage of wartime management and post-war recovery.

