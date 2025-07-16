Zelenskyy Nominates Former PM Denys Shmyhal as Ukraine’s New Defense Minister

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has formally submitted the candidacy of Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine’s former Prime Minister, for the position of Minister of Defense to the Verkhovna Rada.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has submitted a formal proposal to the Verkhovna Rada to appoint former Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal as Ukraine’s new Minister of Defense.

The President made the announcement during his evening address on July 16, 2025.

“Today I have already signed the documents to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine regarding Denys Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defense. Strategic sectors of industry will also be managed through the Ministry of Defense. Herman Smetanin will head Ukroboronprom,” Zelenskyy stated.

The President outlined a key objective for the new defense leadership: to ensure that within the first six months, at least 50% of weapons used by Ukraine’s military are domestically produced -marking a substantial increase in national arms manufacturing capacity.

“The task is very concrete and clear,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during his evening address. “Currently, about 40% of the weapons used on the front lines and in all our operations are Ukrainian-made. That is already significantly more domestic weapon production than at any point in our country’s independence. The volumes are truly large. But we need more.”

He emphasized the strategic necessity of expanding Ukraine’s own defense manufacturing:

“We need more of our own capabilities to push the war back onto Russian territory – back to where it came from. So that they feel what they’ve done, and understand the cost of Putin’s refusal to cease fire and pursue genuine peace.”

Zelenskyy stated that the new government must reach the goal of 50% domestically produced weapons within its first six months, calling it a realistic and achievable objective:

“I am confident this can be done.”

To remind, on Wednesday, July 16, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal addressed Ukraine’s Parliament ahead of a scheduled vote on his resignation, stating that he is leaving the government with a stable financial foundation and fully met obligations.

A total of 261 Members of Parliament voted in favor of accepting Denys Shmyhal’s resignation as Prime Minister.

More details are expected to emerge as the parliament reviews and votes on the appointment.

