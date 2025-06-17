Zelenskyy’s G7 Summit Attendance: Insights into His Agenda Following Trump’s Departure

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the G7 summit in Canada, where he had previously planned to meet with his counterpart, Donald Trump, who left the event early.

Details of the Ukrainian president’s meetings are as follows.

According to European Pravda, after Zelenskyy arrived in Canada, he was scheduled to meet with the country’s Prime Minister, Mark Carney. The main event is the president’s participation in a special G7 leaders’ session titled “A Strong and Sovereign Ukraine,” which is expected to last one hour.

Zelenskyy is also set to take part in a multilateral meeting with the leaders of France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Germany.

In addition, the Ukrainian president is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with the Prime Minister of Japan, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the President of Brazil, and the Prime Minister of India.

Zelenskyy will also have a brief joint meeting with the leaders of the European Union – President of the European Council António Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

As previously reported, Trump left the G7 summit early — where a meeting with Zelenskyy had been planned — to return to Washington, stating that he needed to monitor the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

Notably, the Ukrainian president had intended to discuss with the U.S. the potential purchase of a defense package for Ukraine.

Ulyana Krychkovska, Serhiy Sydorenko

EMPR

