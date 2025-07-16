Unanswered Questions: Ukrainian MP Yevhen Kaptelov’s Russian Connections and Ukraine’s Security Lapses.

In the case of the Servant of the People MP Yevhen Kaptelov, whose wife and children left for Russia in January 2022, one thing troubles: why did Ukrainian authorities only begin an investigation now, in July 2025, when information about the MP and his family appeared in the media back in December 2024?

Moreover, his wife works for a state organization connected to the Russian Ministry of Defence. Kaptelov himself studied in Moscow starting in 2012—though under the surname Migrin. He took his wife’s surname, Kaptelov, in 2015.

While in Moscow, Migrin-Kaptelov was actively involved in political life and was published in a collection of materials for a conference of Russian political scientists.

During that same period, he served as director of the Inkerman Foundation – a charitable organization founded by the owners of a winery in Crimea.

Among other things, he organized youth seminars in Sevastopol as part of the “School of the Active Citizen” project.

In 2019, already under his new surname, Kaptelov was elected to the Ukrainian parliament from Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s party Servant of the People and joined its budget committee.

His wife’s parents also live in Moscow. Both she and her parents own apartments there, yet the Ukrainian MP did not declare them.

It is unclear how Kapelanov passed special background checks to gain access to state secrets. And who will be held accountable for granting him such access?

