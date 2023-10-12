Ukraine intends to teach its military to be fluent in English as part of the transition to NATO standards

As part of a program to improve the level of foreign language proficiency of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the military intends to teach soldiers to speak fluent English by 2026.

This was stated by the Director of the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major General Volodymyr Koval, RBC Ukraine reports.

According to the officer, to this end, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with the General Staff, has made a number of adjustments to the Roadmap for Improving Language Training in the Armed Forces.

"A number of practical projects have been developed. We are now testing them and need to define a new model to ensure that by 2026 every member of the Armed Forces is fluent in English," he said.

Koval also noted that one of the priorities of the program is to switch to teaching in English at military higher education institutions.

Thus, universities are implementing a number of innovative educational projects as part of the transition to NATO standards "taking into account current needs" in the context of repelling Russia's large-scale military aggression, the major general added.

They include the involvement of the best military practitioners and scientists in teaching special disciplines to train officers in the field of situational awareness, Koval explained.

As a reminder, in late June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a draft law to the Verkhovna Rada that would officially establish English as one of the languages of international communication in Ukraine.

