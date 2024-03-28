Ukraine under fire – the situation in the regions, March 28, 2024

Ukraine under fire - the situation in the regions during the day of March 28, 2024.

Odesa region



At night, the Russians directed the Kh-22 missiles toward the south of the region, and later the Kh-31 anti-radar missile. The missiles lost their combat capability and fell into the sea. Around 03:00, the enemy attacked Odeschyna with drones. 2 shahedis were destroyed by anti-aircraft fire.

In the morning, the enemy launched a rocket attack. No casualties.

Kharkiv region



At 00:15, shelling was carried out by the Kharkiv Shaheds. A restaurant, shop, and office premises were damaged. Windows were broken in nearby residential buildings. No casualties.

About 20 settlements in the region were hit by artillery and mortar attacks. Two injured in the villages of Petrivka and Dvorichna.

Zaporizhzhia region



In Zaporizhzhia, the wreckage of drones caused residential buildings in the private sector to catch fire. 2 women were injured.

In total, the occupiers made 406 strikes on 7 settlements in the region during the day. 53 reports were received about the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities.

Mykolaiv region



The number of injured as a result of the ballistic missile strike on Mykolaiv increased to 12. Also, six apartment buildings suffered minor damage.

Yesterday, as a result of an enemy attack by the Lancet UAV in the village of An economic building was damaged in Luparevo. The enemy also fired artillery at the water area of Ochakivsk community. There are no casualties.

Kherson region



the Russian military targeted the residential quarters of the population centers of the region: 2 high-rise buildings and 10 private houses were damaged. The port infrastructure, a critical infrastructure facility, a shopping center, commercial buildings and a car were hit. 2 people died, 4 others were injured.

Dnipropetrovsk region



The occupiers shelled the area with heavy artillery 4 times. They also kissed a kamikaze drone. Pokrovska, Marganetska communities and Nikopol were under attack. 2 people were injured. Damaged hotel, 4 private houses.

Sumy region



At night and in the morning, the Russians carried out 5 shellings of populated areas in the region. 19 explosions were recorded. The communities of Yunakiv, Bilopol, Velikopysarivka and Esman came under fire.

Ukraine Front Line

