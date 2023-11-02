Home NEWS UKRAINE Ukraine under fire: the situation in the regions for November 2, 2023

Ukraine under fire: the situation in the regions for November 2, 2023

Ukraine under fire - the situation in the regions for the day November 2, 2023.

Kherson region
In the morning, the Russian Federation killed 1 person in the village of Stanislav. At night, the enemy shelled Pervomaiske, Stanislav, Shyroka Balka and Berislav with artillery - residential buildings and cars were damaged. In the village The youth wounded a 70-year-old woman as a result of enemy fire.

Dnipropetrovsk region


Around 2 a.m. in the village. In Stari Kodak, 3 private houses were damaged and 2 outbuildings were destroyed as a result of falling fragments of the downed rocket. The enemy shelled Kryvorizky district with artillery. No victims.

Donetsk region


In the evening, the Russian army attacked Kostyantynivka - 3 private houses and cars were damaged. In the morning, the city of Toretsk came under fire. The Russians injured 2 people in Marinsk community in just one day.

Mykolaiv region


At 4:00 a.m. in the morning, the enemy shelled the town of Ochakiv - multi-story residential and private buildings, the electricity network and gas pipeline were damaged. At 5:00 a.m. as a result of Russian shelling of the village. Estuaries have damaged the power grid. No victims.

Sumy region


Russian military artillery hit the town of Seredyna-Buda and the village of Shalymivka.

Kharkiv region


As a result of the shelling of the village A 61-year-old woman was injured in the Green Forest of the Izyum district. In the city of Vovchansk, residential buildings, a veterinary laboratory, premises of an agricultural enterprise were damaged by Russian shelling, in Ustinivka - a private house and agricultural equipment, and in Kurylivka - a house and an outbuilding.

Zaporizhzhia region


163 enemy strikes were recorded. A 52-year-old resident of Magdalinivka was killed as a result of an anti-aircraft missile strike. 8 reports were received about the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities.

Ukraine Front Lines

Tags:

WE NEED YOUR HELP! 24/7, every day, since 2014 our team based in Kyiv is bringing crucial information to the world about Ukraine. Please support truly independent wartime Pulitzer Prize-winning journalism in #Ukraine.

You are welcome to fund us:

Donate Now
Support Ukraine Front Lines

Share this:

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright ©2014-2023 Ukraine Front Lines

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, Ukraine Front Lines team

Sending

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?

%d bloggers like this: