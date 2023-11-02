Ukraine under fire: the situation in the regions for November 2, 2023

Ukraine under fire - the situation in the regions for the day November 2, 2023.

Kherson region

In the morning, the Russian Federation killed 1 person in the village of Stanislav. At night, the enemy shelled Pervomaiske, Stanislav, Shyroka Balka and Berislav with artillery - residential buildings and cars were damaged. In the village The youth wounded a 70-year-old woman as a result of enemy fire.

Dnipropetrovsk region



Around 2 a.m. in the village. In Stari Kodak, 3 private houses were damaged and 2 outbuildings were destroyed as a result of falling fragments of the downed rocket. The enemy shelled Kryvorizky district with artillery. No victims.

Donetsk region



In the evening, the Russian army attacked Kostyantynivka - 3 private houses and cars were damaged. In the morning, the city of Toretsk came under fire. The Russians injured 2 people in Marinsk community in just one day.

Mykolaiv region



At 4:00 a.m. in the morning, the enemy shelled the town of Ochakiv - multi-story residential and private buildings, the electricity network and gas pipeline were damaged. At 5:00 a.m. as a result of Russian shelling of the village. Estuaries have damaged the power grid. No victims.

Sumy region



Russian military artillery hit the town of Seredyna-Buda and the village of Shalymivka.

Kharkiv region



As a result of the shelling of the village A 61-year-old woman was injured in the Green Forest of the Izyum district. In the city of Vovchansk, residential buildings, a veterinary laboratory, premises of an agricultural enterprise were damaged by Russian shelling, in Ustinivka - a private house and agricultural equipment, and in Kurylivka - a house and an outbuilding.

Zaporizhzhia region



163 enemy strikes were recorded. A 52-year-old resident of Magdalinivka was killed as a result of an anti-aircraft missile strike. 8 reports were received about the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities.

Ukraine Front Lines

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: