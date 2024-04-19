Home NEWS UKRAINE Ukraine under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning April 19, 2024

Ukraine under fire - the situation in the regions as of morning of April 19, 2024.

Dnipropetrovsk region

According to detailed information from the State Emergency Service, the Russian army killed 7 people (including 2 children) and injured another 26 people (including 1 child) during today's combined massive strike. 3 infrastructure objects were hit, among them was "Ukrzaliznytsia" - the station in Dnipro has already resumed operations. About 30 private houses were damaged, a 5-story building was partially destroyed (the fire was located on an area of about 1000 m²).

Kherson region

3 people were injured by the ZS of the Russian Federation. 5 high-rise buildings and 8 houses were damaged. There were hits in the medical facility, administration building, heating pipe and gas pipe.

Odesa region

At night, the Rashists targeted critical infrastructure with missiles and attack drones.

Donetsk region

Russians killed 4 people. 18 houses, a farm building, a construction site and 11 non-residential premises were mutilated.

Zaporizhia region
Russian occupiers attacked 8 settlements 442 times: 16 reports of house destruction were received.

Kharkiv region

Russia injured 2 people and damaged a two-story building, 15 residential buildings, 2 farm buildings, a cultural center and a shop.

Mykolaiv region

Russian occupiers hit the Kutsurbska hromada with a UAV of the "Lancet" type - hitting an economic structure.

