Ukraine under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning April 16, 2024.

Donetsk region


The Russians killed 1 person and wounded 2 more in Krasnohorivka. 8 private houses, 3 high-rise buildings, 2 infrastructure facilities and an administrative building were mutilated.

Zaporizhzhia region


The russian occupiers attacked 7 settlements 310 times: 7 reports of house destruction were received.

Kharkiv region


In the village In Lukyantsi, the Russian army struck an educational institution with a guided aerial bomb - 2 people were killed and 4 more injured.

Kherson region


The russian forces injured 2 people and damaged 9 private houses, critical infrastructure facilities, a post office, a warehouse and a car.

Dnipropetrovsk region


The russian occupying troops damaged power lines, houses and vehicles in Nikopol region.

Sumy region


At night and in the morning, the Russians carried out 3 shellings of the Seredino-Budska and Znob-Novgorod communities.

Mykolaiv region


The russian enemy shelled Ochakivska with mortars and Kutsurbska hromada with artillery.

