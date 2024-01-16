Home NEWS UKRAINE Ukraine under fire – the situation in the regions during the day of January 16, 2024

Kharkiv region


More than 20 settlements were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks. Yesterday, the Russians shelled the village with anti-aircraft guns. Fun - the school building was damaged, the club building was destroyed. Also, the occupiers hit the city of Vovchansk with anti-aircraft guns - the administrative building of the telecommunications services company was mutilated. No casualties.

Donetsk region


Yesterday, Russians in Krasnohorivka killed 1 person, wounded another and damaged 2 houses. There is 1 wounded person in Avdiivka. In New York, 3 people were injured, 6 high-rise buildings and 5 private houses were damaged. In Kurakhovo, the occupiers attacked the industrial zone and the surrounding area. In Nova Poltavaka, 2 houses, a shop and a kindergarten were vandalized.

Kherson region


Over the past day, the enemy fired 99 shots, targeting residential quarters, the humanitarian headquarters and the indomitable point in Beryslavsky district and the administrative building in Kherson - 2 people were injured.

Dnipropetrovsk region


In the evening and at night, the enemy covered Nikopolshchyna with artillery fire - the losses are not specified. People are whole.

Zaporizhzhia region


The USSR made 162 strikes on 24 cities and villages - 25 reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were received. A 32-year-old woman was injured as a result of the fall of the reconnaissance UAV.

Sumy region


At night, the Russians carried out 3 shellings on Shalyginsk, Seredino-Budsk and Znob-Novgorodsk communities.

Mykolaiv region


Yesterday, Russian artillery shelled the village. A residential building was damaged in Dniprovske - 3 people - a woman and 2 children - were unblocked from under the rubble of the building. One girl was hospitalized.

