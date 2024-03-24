Ukraine survived 3d massive air strike in four days

On the night of March 24, the occupying forces of the russian Federation carried out the third massive missile airstrike on Ukraine in the last four days.

The Russian occupiers attacked with 29 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from 14 Tu-95MS strategic aircraft (launched from the Engels area - russian federation) and 28 Shahed attack drones (launched from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk - russian Federation and Cape Chauda - occupied Crimea).

Anti-aircraft missile units and fighter aircraft of the Air Force of Ukraine, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare equipment of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 43 air targets were destroyed within the Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kyiv, Volyn and Lviv regions:

18 out of 29 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, and

25 out of 28 Shahed-136/131 attack drones.

This attack was already the second for Kyiv during this time.

The air alert in the capital lasted for more than 2 hours. russian missiles entered Kyiv in groups from the northern direction. The forces and means of air defense over Kyiv and in the vicinity of the capital hit a dozen Russian missiles.

In the Desnyanskyi district, debris fell on the territory of forest plantations.

In the Shevchenkivsky district, debris fell on the territory of the park zone and on the territory of residential buildings.

There is no information about the victims, - the Kyiv military regional administration reports.

