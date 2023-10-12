Ukraine proposes to create a special fund to buy grain

Ukrainian farmers that produce grain need government support now. This opinion was expressed by Dmytro Solomchuk, MP, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy, AGRO PORTAL reports.

He noted that Ukrainian farmers are currently in a difficult situation: low prices for agricultural products due to logistical problems and, at the same time, high over-indebtedness of the agricultural sector (at the level of about UAH 100 billion).

"Given the enormous risks, I believe it is necessary not to increase lending programs and keep them at the current level, but to create a special fund called Grain of Ukraine. This fund should be used to issue government bonds and buy about 10 million tons of crops from farmers at a fixed price, followed by responsible storage at private certified elevators and insurance against military damage under the program implemented by the Ministry of Economy. And with the possibility of early redemption of these products, taking into account the cost of storage," the MP added.

According to Solomchuk, this is the fastest solution that will give farmers a "breath of fresh air." They will have the opportunity to repay part of their loan obligations, pay the rent for land shares to millions of Ukrainians, and conduct autumn field work.

"I propose to the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine to urgently hold a meeting with the participation of MPs - members of the Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy of the Verkhovna Rada and make the necessary decisions to save the agricultural sector. I am confident that the majority of my colleagues from the Agrarian Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will support the proposals," he added.

