Ukraine is developing a "swarm of drones" capable of attacking without human intervention.

Root nation informs that In Ukraine, a swarm of drones consisting of up to seven devices equipped with artificial intelligence is actively being developed. These drones can operate autonomously and interact with each other to carry out attacks and monitor the enemy. One of the developers, Serhiy Krupiyenko, noted that this event is similar to the launch of the steam engine in factories many years ago.

"Our main goal is to replace humans with robots in combat operations. The 'drone swarm' can communicate with each other and decide who will attack and who will gather information. This will happen faster than a human could do it," Krupiyenko emphasized.

He is confident that the combination of drones and artificial intelligence will shape the future of warfare just as tanks, radio communication, and airplanes did in their time. According to Krupiyenko, Ukraine is now becoming a "testing ground for new types of weapons," which are being tested directly in combat conditions against a powerful enemy.

This project became a reality thanks to foreign investments. Krupiyenko received funding from an American fund supported by Eric Schmidt, the former CEO of Google. A partnership agreement was also signed with a British drone manufacturer.

In addition to Krupiyenko's design bureau, several other laboratories in Ukraine are working on the AI drone swarm. While drones are already considered the weapon of yesterday, combat artificial intelligence could become a true breakthrough.

