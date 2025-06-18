Ukraine is convening a UN Security Council meeting due to the escalation of missile terror by the Russian Federation

Ukraine has requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council in response to the latest Russian shelling.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

“I have just signed a letter to the President of the UN Security Council requesting an urgent meeting of the Council in connection with the escalation of Russia’s missile terror against Ukrainian civilians,” stated Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Andriy Melnyk.

The diplomat emphasized that just last night, a massive Russian missile attack claimed the lives of many Kyiv residents, left more than a hundred injured, and once again completely destroyed residential buildings.

“We are not merely dealing with war crimes against civilians, which the Moscow regime commits every day and night. These are crimes against humanity that demand not only condemnation but also a resolute response and concrete actions from the international community, especially the UN Security Council,” Melnyk said.

He added that on Tuesday he will meet with the President of the Security Council, Guyana’s Ambassador to the UN, Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, to discuss the next steps in accordance with the UN Charter.

“I hope the members of the Security Council will deliver a strong response to Russia’s criminal actions. It’s time to end the Kremlin’s impunity,” Melnyk said.

Volodymyr Yanchenko