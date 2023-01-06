Ukraine has built multi-level defense system at the border with Belarus

The multi-level defense system will not allow russians to go further than the border with Belarus.

"We have created a group on the border with Belarus, which is ready to adequately face the enemy. The Kyiv region has prepared quite well for a possible new offensive: several lines around Kyiv with total length of about 1,000 km, where a powerful defense system has been created based on fortification positions and long-term defense structures;it will not be very easy to go through it," assured the commander of the forces and means of defense of Kyiv, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk.

According to him, the enemy will not be able to cross the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, because it is a heap of rubble and full of minefields".

"Besides, we plan to meet them with artillery and sniper fire. We do not plan to let them pass the border," Pavlyuk said. He also added that it would take effort on the part of the allied forces of the russian federation and belarus to advance deep into Ukraine.

Ukraine Front Lines

Tags: