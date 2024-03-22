Ukraine faces the most massive russian missile attack on its energetic objects

Last night russia performed the most massive missile attack on Ukrainian energetic objects.

Russia launched 88 missiles of Kh101/555, Kh-59, S-300/400 Kh-22, Iskander-M and Kinzhal types as well as 63 shahed attack drones on Ukraine last nigh.

Air defense forces intercepted:

35 out of 40 Kh-101/555 cruise missiles.

2 out of 2 Kh-59 missiles.

0 out of 12 "Iskander-M" missiles.

0 out of 22 S-300/400 missiles.

0 out of 5 Kh-22 missiles.

0 out of 7 Kinzhal missiles.

55 out of 63 Shahed attack drones.

Total: 92 out of 151 aerial targets.

Consequences of russian massive attack are as follows:

Lviv region: hitting an energy infrastructure object.

Ivano-Frankivsk region: hitting a critical infrastructure facility.

Ternopil region: debris of enemy objects falling on the territory of a private household.

Khmelnytskyi region: critical infrastructure facilities, residential buildings were damaged.

Vinnytsia region: hitting a critical infrastructure object.

Odesa region: energy facilities were damaged.

Mykolaiv region: an energy infrastructure facility was damaged.

Kirovohrad region: there is damage to an economic building.

Dnipropetrovsk region: damaged energy facilities in Dnipro, Kryvorizky, Pavlograd and Kamian districts. Windows in houses were broken by the blast wave.

Zaporizhzhia region: almost 20 missiles. Infrastructural facilities were destroyed and damaged, traffic was blocked at the HPP dam. Ten private houses and more than 35 high-rise buildings were damaged.

Poltava region: the roofs of three private houses in the Myrhorod district were damaged.

Kharkiv region: shelling of energy infrastructure facilities. More than 15 S-300/X-22 missiles.

Unfortunately, there are victims and dead.

It is also known that stabilization or emergency power outage schedules are introduced in the Odesa region, Kharkiv region, Sumy region, Poltava region, Kirovohrad region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk region.

There are also problems with internet connection and water supply in several regions.

Ukraine Front Line

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print

