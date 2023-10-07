Top official sees enlargement of the European Union, mentioning Ukraine

The President of Estonia made a statement on the enlargement of the European Union, mentioning Ukraine.

The enlargement of the European Union has become a success story that should be extended to Ukraine. Our state has proven that it can reform the country even during the war.

This statement was made by Estonian President Alar Karis at a meeting of the Arraiolos Group presidents in Portugal, Postimees reports. He emphasized that Ukraine has proven that it can reform the country even during the war, so everything should be done to help Ukraine both in joining the EU and in winning the war.

"We must all continue to help Ukraine as long as necessary," he said.

It is noted that the meeting of the heads of state discussed Karis' words about what changes are needed to make the European Union ready for the next major expansion.

President Karis emphasized that it is important to keep the EU strong and united and to listen to the wishes of citizens when developing an action plan. He noted that the vast majority of Europeans want to promote sustainable development, reduce energy consumption and fight inflation.

Karis also called for vigilance during the European Parliament elections - we should be wary of those who offer simple solutions to complex problems. Karis also expressed his firm belief that the EU should put education at the center of its existence. According to the president, educated people are more critical of populism and disinformation campaigns.

As a reminder, on October 6, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would be ready to start negotiations on EU membership by the end of this year. The Parliament has one step left to take.

Ukraine Front Lines