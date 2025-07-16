The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has just dismissed Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and the entire Government.

On Wednesday, July 16, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal addressed parliament ahead of a scheduled vote on his resignation, stating that he is leaving the government with a stable financial foundation and fully met obligations.

A total of 261 Members of Parliament voted in favor of accepting Denys Shmyhal’s resignation as Prime Minister.

#BREAKING The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine dismissed Prime Minister Shmyhal and the entire Government pic.twitter.com/0InzjmrajZ — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) July 16, 2025

“We are handing over the country with preserved financial stability, a sufficient resource base, and 100% fulfillment of all our obligations,” Shmyhal said during his speech in the Verkhovna Rada. The session was livestreamed by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko of the European Solidarity party on YouTube.

The outgoing prime minister emphasized that there are currently no delays in social payments, a key indicator of budgetary discipline amid wartime.

As of the morning of July 16, Shmyhal noted:

₴340 billion is available in the Unified Treasury Account

is available in the Ukraine’s foreign currency reserves are at a record high , exceeding $45 billion

, exceeding The state has transferred ₴113 billion to local government budgets

“We have agreements in place with our international partners to secure $39 billion in financial support this year to cover the budget deficit. This year is financially covered. We also have a clear understanding of how to shape the next fiscal year,” Shmyhal stated.

He also underlined that Ukraine’s security and defense sector is fully funded as of today.

EMPR

Tags: