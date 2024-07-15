The Slovak parliament refused to condemn the Russian strike on “Okhmatdyt”

The Slovak parliament did not condemn the Russian strike on the children's hospital "Okhmatdyt" in Kyiv. The corresponding draft resolution was refused consideration.

This was reported by RBC-Ukraine, citing Aktuality.sk.

Beata Jurik, a deputy from the opposition party Progressive Slovakia, proposed that the parliament consider a draft resolution condemning the Russian military's airstrike on "Okhmatdyt."

Subsequently, Pavol Gupčík, a deputy from the Slovak National Party, expressed doubt that a Russian missile had struck the hospital. "Were you there?" he asked his colleague Jurik.

As a result, Slovak deputies did not support including the initiative in the agenda, with only 41 parliamentarians voting in favor.

What Preceded

On July 8, Russian occupiers struck the children's hospital "Okhmatdyt" with a missile. At the time of the attack, there were over 600 children and doctors present.

There were reports of several injured patients and dozens of wounded doctors. The shelling also resulted in fatalities. In response, several world leaders sharply condemned the Russian strike.

Additionally, it was reported after the attack that a boy who was in the intensive care unit during the strike had died.

Ivan Nosalsky

