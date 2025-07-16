Investigators from the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) conducted a search in the apartment of Ukraine’s Hero, pilot Andrii Pilshchykov, known as ‘Juice.’ The reason behind this was a case being fabricated against Vitalii Shabunin.

Andrii’s mother, Liliya Averyanova, told Suspilne that the investigators raided Juice’s apartment in Kharkiv on July 11.

“They (the investigators) just called me and informed me that they are about to break down the door because they are looking for a criminal here, literally. They told me to come,” Liliya Averyanova said.

She was in Kyiv and said she “barely stopped them” to prevent any damage. The keys to the apartment were with a neighbor, who opened the door.

“This is an old building. This apartment was not damaged by fascists during that war. Occupiers or looters never broke into it. But the investigative team had an illegal permit to enter this apartment,” Ms. Liliya added.

She said she wanted to make sure the apartment would not remain empty. Friends often stayed there — people who came to Kharkiv for work and needed a place to stay overnight. Vitaliy Shabunin himself had temporary shelter there. She wanted someone to look after the apartment.

“They stressed me out so much. Now I am receiving inpatient treatment. Many thanks for such ‘respect’ and ‘care’ from those who are supposed to protect me, not break into my home. Andriy protected it, protected millions of homes, and gave his life for that. Shame on those who took on this dirty job,” Ms. Liliya expressed in outrage.

It turns out that the government, with one hand, honors the memory of the Hero of Ukraine — the legendary pilot who made his mark in history.

But with the other, obsessed with the idea of publicly punishing Vitaliy Shabunin, it does not hesitate to use dirty methods and breaks into the apartment of a Hero of Ukraine for a search.

To remind, last week Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s critic Vitalii Shabunin notified of suspicion of draft evasion and fraud. Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation have officially notified Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, of suspicion.

The team of Vitalii Shabunin, head of the board of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, responded to the searches conducted by investigators from the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) at their leader’s premises. According to the team, taking advantage of the war, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “is making the first but confident steps toward corrupt authoritarianism.”

Anti-Corruption Action Center believes that President Zelenskyy is building a corrupt authoritarian regime under martial law, and the case against Vitaliy Shabunin is nothing but a show trial meant to demonstrate that the authorities can do whatever they want to anyone in the country.

The Holos Party along with more that 60 non government organizations has Condemned the Searches Conducted at the Home of Anti-Corruption Activist Vitalii Shabunin, Calling Them a “Political Crackdown”.

Several Ukrainian media including Ukrainska Pravda, released statements that the search of Vitalii Shabunin’s home and the charges brought against him for “evading military service” and “fraud” are events that cannot be interpreted as a routine legal procedure. This is political persecution. And it will have consequences far beyond a single criminal case.

Brief Update on the Zelenskyy Office VS. Vitalii Shabunin Casea as of morning of July 16: the investigator has filed a motion to impose pre-trial restrictions on Vitalii Shabunin. Pechersk Court of Kyiv places anti-corruption activist Vitalii Shabunin under personal recognizance amid fraud charges.

EMPR

Tags: