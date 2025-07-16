The SAPO Launches Criminal Investigation into Acting Deputy Prime Minister Stefanishyna
The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) has launched a criminal investigation into the alleged misconduct of Acting Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine – and current Minister of Justice – Olha Stefanishyna.

This was confirmed to Suspilne by SAPO spokesperson Olha Postoliuk.

According to her, SAPO initiated the proceedings based on facts reported in a Ukrainska Pravda article. No one has been formally charged at this time. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

MP Oleksiy Honcharenko of the “European Solidarity” party reported that a group of lawmakers had appealed to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), requesting an investigation into the possible misconduct by Stefanishyna “and other individuals.”

SAPO opened the criminal case on June 11, 2025. The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

Stefanishyna is suspected of abuse of power or office, which caused grave consequences (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). This article provides for a punishment of imprisonment for a term of three to six years, with disqualification from holding certain positions or engaging in certain activities for up to three years, and a fine ranging from 500 to 1,000 non-taxable minimum incomes.

In an investigation by Ukrainska Pravda published on June 4, it was reported that ARMA selected a company to manage the Trade Unions Building in Kyiv, which may be connected to the family of Stefanishyna, particularly her ex-husband. According to the investigation, this is already the fourth valuable asset received by the same company.

Stefanishyna herself stated that she has no connection to her ex-husband’s activities.

“The eternal problem with exes) I thought I had already gotten used to my name being used in various contexts, but apparently not. After reading the article, I was surprised by the obsessive attempt to involve me – in any way – in the affairs of my ex-husband, with whom my contact is limited solely to matters concerning our two children. I made this very clear in my detailed response to the journalists’ inquiry,” she said.

