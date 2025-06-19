The first large-scale protest during the full-scale war in the center of Kyiv

Veterans, trade unions, and civil activists have gathered outside the Trade Unions Building to protest against the actions of ARMA.

“We are at war, and the state in the rear is taking away our land and voice,” the military are indignant.

Police have blocked the entrance to the building, which, according to the protesters, the authorities are trying to take away from the trade unions permanently.

🔻 An ultimatum has been issued — until June 24.

🔻 Without a resolution, the protest is promised to escalate.

🔻 The main demand — appoint a military servicemember as the head of ARMA.

— Glory to the nation! Death to the enemies! Ukraine above all!

— We, the veterans who stood up to defend our Motherland, were not caught hiding in corners — we left our families behind and stepped forward to serve our country. Today, there is only one question — the question of our rights.

— Who has the authorities sent the police against right now? Who are they planning to arrest here and throw into police vans, tell me please. And that is frightening.

— In my opinion, this situation now poses a threat to Ukraine’s national security — and it wasn’t created by us. It was created by ARMA, a state agency.

— There are numerous violations of the law. We are drawing attention to this. Article 170 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine has been violated — obstruction of trade union activities. Another article concerns arbitrariness, and another one is about the unlawful seizure of public and government buildings.

— As a citizen of Ukraine, I demand that in the future, my words be heard by the Cabinet of Ministers, the Verkhovna Rada, and that the head of the ARMA state agency be a veteran — someone who knows what a uniform means, someone who understands the honor of our country.

— We will definitely return and will not allow lawlessness to take place in our country — because it is the veterans who will rebuild our nation.