TCC employees remove and mobilize Ukrainian truck drivers from international flights

TCC employees remove truck drivers from international flights and mobilize them.

When they are returning to Ukraine from abroad, they are stopped, their documents are checked and they are offered to go to the TCC. If they refuse, they are delivered there by force.

The TCC employees promise that they will check the documents and let them go, but after passing the military medical board, they send them to the training center. Communication with such drivers is almost immediately lost, meanwhile the vehicles are parked on the road or checkpoint where they were left until another driver picks them up.

At the same time, it is the mobilized drivers who are responsible for the cargo they leave on the road, - the Association of International Motor Carriers (AsMAP) reports.

"I want to make an official appeal to the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Infrastructure – let us meet, discuss all the problems and find ways to solve these problems.

You cannot remove drivers from their vehicles on highways, leaving the cargo and the truck on the highway. A person should know when going on a flight whether he will get home or not," said AsMAP President Leonid Kostyuchenko.

The association reminded that transportation is one of the vital areas of the economy.

At the same time, the press service of the Zakarpattia Regional Territorial Center for Procurement and Social Support stated that the secondment of truck drivers to the TCC is the only way to clarify details on person's status due to the fact that during the review of documents it is not always possible to check all military registration data on the spot. They also emphasized that truck drivers are the same citizens of Ukraine as others.

Ukraine Front Lines

