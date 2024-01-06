Russia’s bloody attack on the Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk killed many children

Russia's bloody attack on Pokrovsk. Children are among the dead, the number of victims is growing.

A Russian missile strike on Pokrovsk and the surrounding area in Donetsk region killed 11 people, including five children. This was reported by the Donetsk Military Administration, BBC Ukraine writes.

The number of victims may increase, as there are still people under the rubble.

At least eight people were injured.

The Russians struck with S-300 ballistic missiles. The main impact was on the city of Pokrovsk and the village of Rivne in the Myrnohrad community.

The necessary services are working at the sites of the strikes. A search and rescue operation is underway.

According to the authorities, two private houses were destroyed in Pokrovsk. A man was rescued from the rubble. According to preliminary information, there may be six more people under the rubble of two houses, including two children.

In the village of Rivne, a private house with six people, including three children, was completely destroyed.

After Russia's strikes on the Pokrovsk district, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Moscow must feel that none of these strikes will be without consequences for it.

"In these hours, a rescue operation is underway in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, and in the Pokrovsk district after a Russian missile strike. The missiles are S-300. The necessary rescue forces and equipment of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are involved. They are dismantling the rubble. As of this time, more than ten people have been reported dead, including children, unfortunately... My condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones," Zelensky said.

This is the bloodiest Russian attack on civilians in 2024.

Ukraine Front Lines

