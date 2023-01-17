Russian missile attacks burned down 59 thousand hectares of forest in Ukraine

In Ukraine, more than 59 thousand hectares of forests and other plantings were burned as a result of russian missile attacks and shelling.

According to the most optimistic estimates, some of these forests can be restored within ten years, the rest are lost forever, the State Environmental Inspectorate reports.

Besides, as a result of russian aggression:

280,132 m2 of soil is contaminated with dangerous substances;

686,168 tons of petroleum products burned during the shelling, polluting the air with dangerous substances;

1,574 t - the mass of pollutants that entered water bodies;

11,079,525 m2 of land is littered with the remains of destroyed objects and ammunition;

979,113 m2 of objects, including those of critical infrastructure, were destroyed, their remains caused damage to the environment.

Ukraine Front Lines

