Russian drone hits a high-rise building in Odesa, destroying the entrance, killing and wounding civilians, - Regional military administration reports.

Last night, a hostile attack drone hit a high-rise building in Odesa. One entrance was destroyed to the ground. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Association, Oleh Kiper, in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports. According to him, as of 5 a.m., one man was reported dead.

Seven more people were injured, including one child. "Among the injured is a pregnant woman, she is in moderate condition in the hospital. Three more people with multiple injuries have also been hospitalized, including a 26-year-old girl in serious condition, and two others in moderate condition. Doctors are doing their best. Three people, including a three-year-old child, were provided with medical care on the spot," the statement said. The search and rescue operation in Odesa continues. There may be people under the rubble.

Earlier it was reported that as a result of the attack by Russian strike UAVs, civilians were injured and residential high-rise buildings in Odesa were damaged.

Updates s of 3 p.m.: 5 killed civilians.

12 people, including 4 children, are still considered missing in Odesa, - Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin reports https://t.co/Eiwjy5VDXO — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) March 2, 2024

The body of a three-month-old child was recovered from the rubble in Odesa, local media reported.



russian terrorists continue to kill innocent children... pic.twitter.com/f2TcHI5u3n — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) March 2, 2024

Officials says 3 y.o. boy died in Odesa, his body was found under the rubbles of the high rise building after the night ru drone/missile? attack. pic.twitter.com/pXxEmyKoCY — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) March 2, 2024

Ukraine Front Line

