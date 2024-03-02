Home NEWS UKRAINE Russian drone hits a high-rise building in Odesa, destroying the entrance, killing and wounding civilians

Russian drone hits a high-rise building in Odesa, destroying the entrance, killing and wounding civilians

Russian drone hits a high-rise building in Odesa, destroying the entrance, killing and wounding civilians, - Regional military administration reports.

Last night, a hostile attack drone hit a high-rise building in Odesa. One entrance was destroyed to the ground. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Association, Oleh Kiper, in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports. According to him, as of 5 a.m., one man was reported dead.

Seven more people were injured, including one child. "Among the injured is a pregnant woman, she is in moderate condition in the hospital. Three more people with multiple injuries have also been hospitalized, including a 26-year-old girl in serious condition, and two others in moderate condition. Doctors are doing their best. Three people, including a three-year-old child, were provided with medical care on the spot," the statement said. The search and rescue operation in Odesa continues. There may be people under the rubble. 

Earlier it was reported that as a result of the attack by Russian strike UAVs, civilians were injured and residential high-rise buildings in Odesa were damaged.

Updates s of 3 p.m.: 5 killed civilians.

Ukraine Front Line

WE NEED YOUR HELP! 24/7, every day, since 2014 our team based in Kyiv is bringing crucial information to the world about Ukraine. Please support truly independent wartime Pulitzer Prize-winning journalism in #Ukraine.

You are welcome to fund us:

Donate Now
Support Ukraine Front Lines

Share this:

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright ©2014-2024 Ukraine Front Lines

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, Ukraine Front Lines team

Sending

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?