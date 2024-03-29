Russia attacks Ukraine’s energy sector with almost 100 aerial targeted over the night

Another massive Russian attack on the Ukraine's energy sector took place over the night.

On the night of March 29, 2024, the enemy launched a powerful missile and air strike against the facilities of the fuel and energy sector of Ukraine, using various types of missiles and attack Shahed drones.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine German Galushchenko.

"This time, the enemy is hitting objects in the Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, and Cherkasy regions. The targets of the attack with drones and missiles were, in particular, electricity generation facilities.

Energy workers and rescuers are already working on eliminating the consequences," said the Minister of Energy of Ukraine.

As a result of a massive attack on the energy system, hydroelectric power plants and thermal power plants in the center and west of the country were damaged, Ukrenergo reports.

The equipment is seriously damaged. After the end of the attack, the power industry promptly began liquidating the consequences

Emergency blackouts are used in Dnipropetrovsk region, hourly blackout schedules are used in Kharkiv region, the company added.

To remind, the russian missile and drone attack lasted 9 hours this time.

The russian occupiers launched on Ukraine:

Kh-101/555 cruise missiles launched by at least 10 Tu-95 aircraft from the Engels/Caspian Sea area;

aeroballistic hypersonic missiles of the X-47M2 "Kinzhal" complex;

Iskander-M/KN-23 OTRK ballistic missiles;

"S-300"/"S-400" guided anti-aircraft missiles;

shock UAVs of the "Shahid" type;

Kh-59 guided air missiles from the sides of the Su-34.

The Kh-101/555 missiles covered the longest distance of ~2100 km before reaching the Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi regions.

Kh-47m2 "Kinzhal" missiles were launched by the sides of MiG-31K bombers from the territory of the Tula/Kaluga regions of the russian federation.

Ballistic missiles of various types were launched from the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

Under attack were Dnipro, Kamianske, Pavlograd, Kremenchuk, some n.p. Dnipropetrovsk region, individual objects of Lviv region, Ivano-Frankivsk.

The strikes were also aimed at the energy complex of Ukraine.

The Air Forces of Ukraine reports that 84 out of 99 russian air targets have been destroyed over Ukraine during the last night, including 58 shahed drones and 26 missiles.

Among 99 mentioned russian targets are:

60 russian Shahed drones (from Prymorsko-Akhtarsk launch area, Kursk region - russian federation);

3 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles (from three MiG-31K fighters - Ryazan region - Russian Federation);

2 "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles (from the occupied Crimea);

9 Kh-59 guided air missiles (from 9 Su-34 aircraft - Belgorod region, russia);

4 "Iskander-K" cruise missiles (from the Kursk region, russian federation);

21 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles (from 11 Tu-95MS strategic bombers - Engels military airfield, russian Federation).

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and Ground Forces, mobile fire groups, and radio-electronic warfare equipment of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air-missile attack.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 84 air targets were destroyed:

58 Shahed drones;

17 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

5 Kh-59 guided air missiles;

4 "Iskander-K" cruise missiles.

Ukraine Front Lines

