Parliament has passed a bill on multiple citizenship in Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada has approved draft law No. 11469 introducing the institution of multiple citizenship in Ukraine.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

The decision was supported by 243 members of parliament.

Bill on multiple citizenship in Ukraine

On August 8, 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a draft law on multiple citizenship for consideration by the Ukrainian parliament.

The President proposes that multiple citizenship (or nationality) be permitted in the following cases:

when a child acquires both Ukrainian citizenship and the citizenship of another country at birth;

when a child who is a Ukrainian citizen acquires the citizenship of their foreign adoptive parents;

when a Ukrainian citizen automatically acquires another citizenship through marriage to a foreign national;

when a Ukrainian citizen who has reached the age of majority automatically acquires another citizenship due to the application of another country’s citizenship laws, provided the individual has not received a document confirming their possession of that foreign citizenship;

when a foreigner who is a citizen of a country included in a special list is granted Ukrainian citizenship through a simplified procedure;

when a Ukrainian citizen acquires the citizenship of a country from the same list whose citizens may obtain Ukrainian citizenship through a simplified process.

At the same time, multiple citizenship will not be permitted for individuals who:

hold Russian citizenship (Russia is officially recognized by the Verkhovna Rada as an aggressor/occupying state),

or are citizens of a country that does not recognize Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Bogdan Rusinko

