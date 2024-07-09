Okhmatdyt CEO speaks at UN Security Council meeting on Russian attack on hospital

"At the time of the attack, 600 patients and the same number of employees were in the hospital. Three complex operations were underway. The children were on drips, dialysis, and intensive care," Suspilne quoted Volodymyr Zhovnir as saying.

The Russian missile hit the intensive care unit and chronic intoxication unit. Part of the building is completely destroyed. 24 departments were damaged.

More than 300 people were injured, including 8 children. Two adults died. More than 600 patients were evacuated, 100 of them to other hospitals.

"Our specialized services with high-quality equipment will not be provided in the near future. We will have serious consequences for the treatment of children."

"This is not just a war crime. This is beyond humanity. Our doctors tried to save the lives of children until the last moment under attack and after everything was destroyed, even despite the sirens."

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print

