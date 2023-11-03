More than 500,000 mines installed on Ukraine’s northern border

Ukraine's Armed Forces have laid more than 500,000 mines on Ukraine's northern border.

According to Serhiy Nayev, commander of the "North" Joint Forces Operation, Ukraine is doing everything possible to prevent the occupiers from entering from the north of the country.

The north of Ukraine is being fortified to prevent Russia from invading the country again. To do this, the territory is being actively mined. This was stated by Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, who commands the "North" Joint Forces Operation, in an interview with Ukrinform.

According to the general, as part of the stabilization operation, the defense lines have been equipped with engineering equipment. A system of engineering barriers and fortification equipment has been set up. The servicemen are doing everything to make the Northern Operational Zone completely impassable for the occupants.

"Since June 2022, more than 500 thousand anti-tank mines have been laid in the main areas of the enemy's likely offensive. In particular, anti-tank minefields, anti-tank mine groups, sets of anti-personnel explosive devices, landmines, mined rubble, etc. The density of minefields in our area of responsibility has been increased by 16 times," Nayev said.

He also added that in addition to mines, the military have installed other non-explosive barriers and transport infrastructure, such as bridges, roads, etc. Local authorities are helping the military with the fortifications.

As a reminder, Sergei Nayev said that Russia has a group of 19,000 troops on the northern border with Ukraine.

On October 19, it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had assessed the threat of a second invasion of the Russian Armed Forces through the Chornobyl zone.

Ukraine Front Lines

