Less than 20% of russian missiles intercepted over Ukraine during the morning massive attack

This morning all Ukrainians woke up at 6 a.m. as air raid alerts were audible all over the country. Russia launched another massive missile attack with various types of aviation, including Tu-95ms bombers, TU-22 bomber jets, MiG-31 jets. The following types of missiles have been launched: cruise missiles of Kh-101/111/555 types, hypersonic ballistic Kinzhal / Dagger missiles, Kh-22 missiles, ballistic Iskander missiles, S-300/400 ballistic missiles, Kh-31P missiles. In total 46 aerial target have been launched on Ukraine, including 43 missiles and 3 drones.

Air defense forces of Ukraine destroyed:

  • 7 out of 12 Kh-101/555 cruise missiles.
  • 1 out of 4 of Kh-59 missiles.
  • 0 out of 6 Dagger missiles.
  • 0 out of 6 Kh-22/32 missiles.
  • 0 out of 6 ballistic "Iskander" missiles.
  • 0 out of 7 S-300/400 missiles.
  • 0 out of 2 Kh-31P missiles.
  • 0 out of 3 Shahed drones.

In total, 8 out of 46 aerial targets have been intercepted.

More than 20 of all the listed means of air attack, which were not included in the downed statistics, did not achieve their goals, as a result of active countermeasures by means of radio-electronic warfare.

