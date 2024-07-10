Home NEWS UKRAINE In less than two days: UAH 300 million raised to rebuild Okhmatdyt

More than 320,000 people from 55 countries and numerous companies have donated UAH 300 million in less than two days to rebuild the Okhmatdyt hospital, which was partially destroyed by a Russian missile strike on July 8. This amount is three times more than the initial target amount.

More than 320,000 people from 55 countries, as well as a large number of companies, joined the fundraiser. The largest donation of 20 million hryvnias was made by the online platform Grammarly. AWT Bavaria and Kernel donated 10 million each, the second and third largest donations. In total, about 50 companies contributed to the fund.

A large number of foreign and Ukrainian celebrities also joined the collection.

