On June 19, veterans, human rights activists, and trade unions gathered near the Trade Union House on Maidan. They are demanding an end to the lawlessness of ARMA under the leadership of Olena Duma.

Since June 5, trade unions have been unable to access their offices — the building has been seized under the cover of ARMA and the “KAMparytet Consortium,” which is linked to associates of former officials.

In May, there was already an attempt to seize the building by force at night — veterans stopped it.

The building, constructed with trade union members’ funds in the 1980s and restored after the 2014 fire (from 2014 to 2018) without any state support, has now been brazenly taken away. A private entity is charging rent to the very owners of the property!

This is a violation of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

• Article 170 — obstruction of trade unions

• Article 341 — seizure of public building

• Article 356 — arbitrary actions

International trade union organizations, including the ETUC and U.S. labor centers, have already appealed to the European Commission and the Ukrainian authorities.

Veterans will not back down.

Duma must go!

ARMA needs a complete reset. Draft law No. 12374-d has already been adopted.

We are waiting for the President’s signature!

Andriy Galat