Brovary helicopter crash: what is known so far

Official information of the State Emergency Service regarding the helicopter crash in Brovary this morning.

January 18, 2023: Around 8:20 a.m. in Brovary, Kyiv region, a helicopter fell on the territory of a kindergarten, and a fire broke out in the building.

There were 9 people on board: 3 crew members and representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, including Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his first deputy Yevgen Yenin and State Secretary Lubkovich. They all died.

BREAKING The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrsky & his first deputy head Evgen Enin killed in #Brovary helicopter crash this morning. Helicopter fall near the kindergarten. 18 killed as of now.

29 hospitalised, including 15 children.#russiaisateroriststate pic.twitter.com/u03tJLnc7b — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) January 18, 2023

Currently, the information confirmed about 14 dead people, including 1 children. 30 people were hospitalized with injuries, the State Emergency Service reported.

The OP stated that the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs was on a business trip to one of the "hot" spots by helicopter. Ignat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said that it was one of the French-made rotorcraft, which the partners handed over to Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed law enforcement officers to investigate the circumstances of the disaster, and Prime Minister Shmyhal to create a special group for investigation.

SBU has already started proceedings. Currently, there are three versions under consideration: violation of flight rules, technical malfunction of the helicopter, as well as deliberate actions to destroy it.

A witness of the helicopter crash in Brovary shares what she saw. pic.twitter.com/d3EjLMpieT — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) January 18, 2023

The temporary acting minister of internal affairs will be elected today at an extraordinary meeting of the government at 15:00 p.m. Kyiv time. Later, the Rada should vote for the new head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs after the approval of the candidate by the relevant committee.

Rescuers are currently working at the disaster site: they are dismantling the floor slabs between the first and second floors and the roof of the kindergarten.

