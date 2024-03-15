Bloody Friday in Odesa. The city attacked by the russian Iskander ballistic missiles

Explosions rang out in Odesa after 11:00 a.m. today. Against this background, an air alert was announced in Odesa and the region.

Explosions reported in Odesa NOW! — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) March 15, 2024

Later, the network reported about repeated explosions in Odesa.

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned about the movement of missiles in the direction of Odessa, as well as the threat of ballistic strikes for the southern regions.

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPR/status/1768594050049822755

There are already 46 injured and 14 dead in Odesa, - Odesa Regional Military Administration reports.

Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa OVA, reported that 14 people, including local residents, a medic and a rescuer, were killed as a result of the Russian missile attack.

Another 46 people, including seven employees of the State Emergency Service, were injured.

All relevant services eliminate the consequences of an enemy attack.

The enemy insidiously hit Odesa with "Iskander-M" missiles from Crimea.

A three-story building of a recreational facility was destroyed, at least 10 private houses, a service station, a low-pressure gas pipeline, ambulances and fire-rescue vehicles were damaged.

According to available data, 14 people died, including residents of the district, a medic and a rescue worker.

46 people were injured, including 8 rescuers.

Ukraine Front Line

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print

