Assistance will not be unlimited: Italy about military aid to Ukraine

"Assistance will not be unlimited" - Italian Defense Minister speaks about the war and military aid to Ukraine.

Italy will continue to support Ukraine.

But Italian military assistance "cannot be unlimited," Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said in an interview with Fanpage.

"Italian support has always been convincing from a political point of view, but it has never been unlimited in terms of the possibilities of contribution. From a technical point of view, it's a limit on the number, while nothing has changed in terms of political decision-making," he said.

Assistance to Ukraine will continue to the extent that it does not lead to the devastation of Italy's defense stocks.

Crosetto believes that a strategic stalemate has been reached on the Ukrainian front. It is time for a political solution to the conflict.

"We see that the situation in Ukraine is deteriorating. It is very difficult for Kyiv to regain its lost ground. And Moscow will never succeed in conquering the nation it has attacked. We are witnessing the impossibility of resolving the conflict on the battlefield. That is why we continue to help those who are right, but every day we analyze more favorable tactics to build a dialogue, achieve peace and begin to restore the captured and dismembered territory," he said.

Italy supports the peace formula proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This was stated by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at a joint press conference with Zelenskyy in Rome.

