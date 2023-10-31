Ukraine successfully attacked russian air defence system in occupied Crimea

Explosions were audible in occupied Crimea. Sources report damage to the russian S-300 air defense system near Saky.

According to media, the attack was carried out on October 30, around 06:00 on a target in Saky district close to the village of Molochne.

The air defense complex of Russia’s Defense Ministry is located in this area, near Yevpatoria in the west of Crimea. As a result of the attack, the S-300 air defense system was damaged, and the diesel generator was destroyed.

To remind, russian military airfield is located there. Back in September 2023, Ukraine air forces attacked that object as well.

According to the sources, there were at least 12 combat aircraft (Su-24 and Su-30), as well as Pantsir MANPADS at the airfield.

There was also a training base for Mojaher UAV operators. It is these drones that the Russians use to coordinate their own air attacks, and also as combat strike drones.



As noted, the strikes of the Security Service and the Navy hit the target and caused serious damage to the equipment of the invaders. To defeat the enemy, drones were used, which overloaded Russian air defenses and then launched Neptune missiles.

