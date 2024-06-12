Ukraine Launched a Group Missile Strike On Russian S-300 and S-400 Air Defense Systems In Occupied Crimea

The Defense Forces launched a group missile strike on S-300 and S-400 air defense systems in Crimea.

Last night, one enemy S-300 anti-aircraft missile battalion was hit by the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Belbek, and two S-400 anti-aircraft missile battalions were hit near Belbek and Sevastopol.

The General Staff confirms hits in the target areas: two radars of the S-300 and S-400 complexes were destroyed.

Information about the third radar is being clarified.

Further detonation of ammunition was also recorded in all three deployment areas of the Russian anti-aircraft missile battalions.

Ukraine Front Lines

