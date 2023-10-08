The Crimean bridge strike anniversary: Russia suffered the most painful reputational blow

SBU - about the anniversary of the Crimean bridge strike: Russia suffered the most painful reputational blow.

A year ago, the Security Service of Ukraine dealt Russia the most painful reputational blow by striking the Crimean bridge.

This is stated in a statement by the SBU to Ukrinform.

"Exactly a year ago, the SBU blew up the Crimean Bridge for the first time. Then the Security Service dealt Russia the most painful reputational blow," the special service said, adding that it happened the morning after Russian President Putin's birthday.

As the SBU reminded, during this special operation, a truck with 21 tons of TNT equivalent explosives blew up the bridge. The explosives were disguised in rolls of packing film. The SBU managed to "bypass" the special jammers on the bridge, which interfere with the detonation distance.

The explosion collapsed two half-sections of the road part of the bridge and damaged the railroad track.

It is noted that the operation was personally developed by the head of the SBU Vasyl Malyuk with several employees of the service.

"With this attack, the SBU destroyed the myth of the most secure bridge in the world. And on July 17, 2023, the Security Service again dragged Russia through the mud, successfully attacking the bridge with the help of Sea Kid drones," the SBU added.

As reported, on October 8, 2022, an explosion occurred on the bridge across the Kerch Strait, followed by a fire. After that, part of the roadway collapsed on the bridge, and traffic was blocked.

Ukraine Front Lines

Tags: