The AFU hit the large amphibious assault with a “Neptune” missile, the spokesman of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The large amphibious assault ship “Kostyantyn Olshansky” was hit with a “Neptune” missile. This was informed by the spokesman of the Naval Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Pletenchuk on the air of the FREEDOM TV channel.

According to him, the extent of the damage to the ship is currently being clarified. However, it was definitely hit and currently is combat-ineffective.

The ship "Kostyantyn Olshansky" was seized by Russian troops during the occupation of Crimea, and the Russians tried to restore it, because as a result of the successful work of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, they suffered heavy losses in large landing ships.

"For 9 years, it stood in the Sevastopol bay, it was disassembled for spare parts and was simply looted. And on the 10th year of the war, they realized that they were running out of large landing ships of this Project (No. 775), and decided to restore it. The ship was docked and restored within a year,” he said.

However, the speaker added that these efforts aimed to create a fabrication to report to Moscow leadership that they had restored one of allegedly their "own" large amphibious assault ships. "It could have been either "Minsk" or "Olenegorsky Miner", given the extent of damage where the feasibility of restoration remains uncertain,” he said, indicating the Russians' intent to pass off the Ukrainian ship as one of their own.

It should be recalled that on March 24, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed that the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the objects of the Russian occupiers in Sevastopol. Two landing ships of the Russian Federation – "Yamal" and "Azov, " as well as the communications center, were destroyed.

On March 25, the GUR reported that the damage to the Russian large amphibious assault ship “Yamal” is critical.

