How many personnel has Russia deployed in the occupied Crimea.

Russia is bringing reserves from the temporarily occupied Crimea to southern Ukraine. Currently, the number of soldiers is small, so there is no significant threat, as previously stated by Natalia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Ukrainian Defense Forces "South". There are not many personnel of the Russian Armed Forces in Crimea, despite the fact that the occupiers have turned the Ukrainian peninsula into a military base.

This was stated by Serhiy Bratchuk, Chairman of the Public Council at the Odesa Regional Military Administration and spokesman for the Ukrainian Volunteer Army "South", on the air of the FREEDOM TV channel today, October 7.

"Today, according to some reports, there are a little more than 10 - about 11 thousand personnel on the territory of Crimea. These are the people who are able to put up some kind of resistance. We understand that as the Ukrainian counteroffensive continues, as we move forward, including to the temporarily occupied Crimea, those troops, including reserves, that are being thrown out by the Russians to all parts of the front, will in any case try to slide not only into the territory of the Russian Federation, to go across the border, but also to the temporarily occupied Crimea. This situation, of course, will not be tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. However, they will end up there," the guest said.

In his opinion, there may come a time when the story of the White Guard troops fleeing Crimea during the civil war in the Russian Empire will be repeated.

As for the reserves, according to Bratchuk, the enemy has prepared two reserve armies.

"They wanted to use these reserves, most likely, closer to December of this year to launch their widely publicized counteroffensive. I understand that there is also a lot of information component here, on the one hand, and on the other hand, there are indeed reserves. They are being pulled up from different regions for the 25th and 58th armies of the Russian Armed Forces," Bratchuk said.

He also drew attention to the fact that there are units of the Russian Armed Forces that are assembled only from mobilized people - hastily, in fact, from unprepared people.

"Unfortunately, there are a lot of them. These are the realities that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have to face today. Indeed, many of them are "cannon fodder" used for frontal attacks against the Armed Forces of Ukraine. That is why the situation in many parts of the frontline is fully controlled by us, but very difficult. The enemy has a lot of people, and they are trying to conduct such assaults now. We hope for our soldiers, for the command, and that all these attempts by the enemy to change the situation at the front will lead to nothing," Bratchuk summarized.

As previously reported, Russia has started talking about a "security dome" over the temporarily occupied Crimea. This is an attempt to imitate Israel, but in this case it is completely unrealistic. Russia cannot fully protect even Moscow from unmanned aerial vehicles, former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Mykola Malomuzh said on the air of the FREEDOM TV channel.

