Ukrainian civilians and volunteers disappeared during russian attack in the Kharkiv region

Ukrainian civilians and volunteers disappeared during russian attack in the Kharkiv region

Russian military in Kharkiv region shot a local resident at close range, three more people are missing, including two volunteers.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, on May 14, 2024 a Russian soldier shot a 46-year-old local resident at close range in the village of Starytsia in the Vovchansk community.

It is also known that on the same day, a civilian disappeared during an armed attack by the occupiers. His whereabouts are currently unknown. Hostilities continue in the settlement.

In Vovchansk, two volunteers from Kyiv region who went to evacuate are missing. "There is information that the volunteers left for the city without consulting either the police or us, not knowing that they should not go to the northern part of the city.

The whereabouts of these two volunteers are currently unknown. Either they came under fire and died, or they were captured," Tamaz Gambarashvili, head of the Vovchansk CMA, told Suspilne.

