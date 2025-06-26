Ukraine’s Drone Attack in Taganrog and the Moscow Region: Implications and Responses

Ukrainian drones attacked the Moscow region and Taganrog in the Rostov region in Russia on the night of Thursday, June 26.

Local residents complained about a series of explosions, and the attack prompted the implementation of the “Carpet” plan at Vnukovo and Kaluga airports.

Overnight Explosions Over Taganrog and Moscow Region

At least 15 explosions were reported over Taganrog in Rostov Oblast. Locals observed bright flashes in the sky and heard sounds of drones passing, followed by what appeared to be air defence responses.

Eyewitnesses also reported explosions and PVO (air defense) activity near Lakedemonivka, Sambek, and Matvieiev Kurgan, where drones were moving.

Simultaneously, drone-related blasts were heard across Moscow Oblast—including in Zelenograd, Kommunarka, Krasnogorsk, Istra, and Nakhabino.

At Vnukovo airport, authorities declared the “Klim” (Carpet) plan—grounding flights due to aerial threats.

What Likely Happened

According to Ukrainian officials, drones are consistently targeting deep-tier military-industrial facilities in Russia.

One likely strike hit the Atlant‑Aero plant in Taganrog, a key site for producing drone components, EW systems, and strike UAVs.

While exact damage is still under assessment, Russian emergency services confirm no reported casualties

Summary

Taganrog: Multiple explosions, PVO response; possible hit on drone facility.

Moscow region: Similar drone-related detonations and air-defense activity.

Vnukovo Airport: Flights halted under the “Klim” air-defence protocol.

While Russian authorities have not commented officially, these events fit Ukraine’s growing use of drones to pressure strategic targets within Russia.

