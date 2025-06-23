Tragic Night in the Kyiv Region After Russian Air Strike: Hospitals Destroyed, Patients Evacuated, Child Injured

A devastating overnight attack struck the Kyiv region, leaving medical facilities in ruins, patients evacuated, and at least one child among the injured.

Russia has attacked the Kyiv region again. One person was killed, eight were injured, and dozens of buildings were damaged. The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, reported on the consequences of the shelling.

On the night of June 23, the Kyiv region once again became the target of Russian attacks. Residential buildings, hospitals, and infrastructure in four districts of the region came under fire.

In the city of Bila Tserkva, one person died – a woman born in 1957, who died from injuries sustained. Our sincere condolences are expressed to her family.

Eight more people were injured. Among them were patients from the destroyed hospital: a woman with a fracture, two men with injuries of varying degrees. Two rescuers from the State Emergency Service were also injured during the fire – they were injured from repeated shelling.

Two women, born in 1981 and 1958, were rescued from the rubble of a private house. They suffered injuries and refused hospitalization. A 78-year-old woman from the Buchanan district was also taken to the hospital with an acute stress reaction.

The greatest destruction was recorded in the Bila Tserkva district, where more than 40 objects were damaged – including residential buildings, enterprises, medical and educational institutions. In the Buchanan, Boryspil and Vyshgorod districts – dozens of damaged private homes and cars.

Patients at the damaged hospital, including a 5-year-old child, have been evacuated to a safe medical facility. All victims are receiving the necessary assistance.

Commissions are working on site, recording the extent of the damage. International partners and local authorities have been involved to quickly replace windows and repair damaged housing.

