The situation around Bakhmut is developing in favor of the Armed Forces

The situation around Bakhmut in Donetsk region is developing in favor of Ukrainian troops. Analyst gives reasons.

Thanks to the fighting there, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are preventing the occupiers from moving more forces to the south. This opinion was expressed by Yevhen Dykyi, former company commander of the Aidar battalion, war veteran and military analyst, GAZETA.UA reports.

"The situation around Bakhmut has not fundamentally changed recently. But the small changes that have taken place there are in our favor. We are making progress there. We have already managed to overcome the railroad track there, which was a very convenient line of defense for the enemy. Our bridgehead is constantly expanding beyond the railroad," Dykyi said.

He also drew attention to the benefits for the Ukrainian Defense Forces of the fact that Russian troops were ordered to "stand to the death" in Bakhmut.

"Any game can be played by two: this is how they are trying to pull our reserves from the south of Ukraine to Slobozhanshchyna and Avdiivka, and we are doing the same with Bakhmut. It is not so much important for us to take it now as it is to take it as long as the key decisive battles are taking place in the south," the military analyst explained.

According to him, at its peak, the Russians had a group of 50,000 troops around Bakhmut. Now it is much less.

"The Russians are still forced to move their forces to the south, but they cannot afford to simply surrender Bakhmut to us and move all that force to the "Surovikin line" (in the south - Gazeta.ua). In this case, we are the ones who caught them in this logical trap," Dykyi noted.

Ukraine Front Lines

Tags: