The Defense Forces of Ukraine, within the framework of the operational-strategic group of troops “Khortytsia”, reported an intense situation on the border of the Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions.

Russian troops are attempting to break through the defense lines of Ukrainian units in the area where Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions meet.

The enemy is using aviation, artillery, and assault units, particularly infantry supported by armored vehicles.

The hottest zones are the areas around Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, and south of Pokrovsk, where combat intensity is especially high.

Combat operations have approached the administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk region, and Russian forces are not ceasing attempts to enter its territory.

This was stated by the spokesperson of the “Khortytsia” Operational-Strategic Group of Troops, Viktor Tregubov, during a national TV marathon broadcast.

Tregubov reminded that for the past three weeks, Russian forces have been claiming they allegedly entered the Dnipropetrovsk region, even producing fake videos to support these claims.

“As of now, the enemy is not present on the territory of Dnipropetrovsk region. Although the fighting has approached the administrative border and some settlements near that border,” he added.

According to Tregubov, there is no evidence or confirmation that Russian forces have taken control of any territory on or beyond the administrative border.

He also noted that, in theory, sabotage groups could cross into Dnipropetrovsk region—but similarly, in theory, they could also enter Volyn region from Belarus.

Units of the “Khortytsia” group are inflicting significant losses on the enemy, deploying artillery systems and strike drones.

Command reports successfully repelling enemy assaults and holding the defensive lines.

Fighting is ongoing; the situation remains under control but requires constant reinforcement.

This direction is of critical importance as the enemy is trying to expand the offensive zone and push deeper into Dnipropetrovsk region. However, Ukrainian forces are effectively holding the line thanks to coordinated actions between infantry, artillery, and UAVs.

