The defense forces have liberated Andriivka in the Sumy region, according to DeepState

At the same time, the enemy advanced near two settlements.

Ukrainian forces have liberated the village of Andriivka in the Sumy region from Russian occupiers. This was reported by analysts from DeepState.

It was also reported that Russian occupiers have currently advanced near Pryvilne and Shevchenkove.

DeepState added that thanks to the liberation of Andriivka, Ukrainian fighters managed to stabilize their left flank. According to the analysts, the 225th Separate Assault Regiment, after prolonged fighting and clearing operations against Russian forces in the village, took control of Andriivka.

“These actions helped, first, to divert enemy forces from other villages, as the enemy was entrenched in Andriivka. Second, to stop further advancement toward the important settlements of Khotin and Pysarivka,” the statement emphasized.

Situation in the Sumy region – latest news

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a statement about the situation in the Sumy region. According to him, the Russians had various plans and “crazy intentions” in this direction, but Ukrainian fighters are holding the line and destroying the occupiers.

At the same time, military expert Pavlo Narozhny assessed Russia’s gains in the Sumy region. He reported that the Russians managed to enter the outskirts of the settlement of Yunakivka, where there are many houses that can be used for defense.

“If they establish themselves there, they will be able to create a stronghold and advance further into the Sumy region. The direct distance from Yunakivka to Sumy is about 22 kilometers. Between Yunakivka and Sumy, there are also the villages of Khotin and Pysarivka — two quite large villages and a huge forest,” Narozhny explained.

The expert warned that if Russia manages to advance further and enter this forest, the situation will become dangerous for the defense forces.

Karyna Bovsunovska