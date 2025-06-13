Skyward Surveillance: Navigating Tensions Amidst Drone Activity Over the Kharkiv Region

The situation in the Kharkiv direction remains tense, particularly in the Vovchansk area, where the enemy continues to attempt an assault.

Pavlo Shamshin, spokesman for the Kharkiv OTU, said this on the air of the “United News” telethon.

“The enemy is pressing on the north of the Kharkiv region. Vovchansk remains one of the main goals of the Russians in this sector of the front. From time to time, they bring in motorcycles and ATVs to quickly move between positions in the hope of avoiding encounters with our drones. Not all motorcycle assault troops are lucky in this,” Shamshin noted.

The situation in the area of ​​​​the Dvorichna settlement also remains difficult. There, the Russians are making every effort to expand their bridgehead on the western bank of the Oskil River in order to create a threat to the city of Kupyansk.

“But they are unable to do this, due to the fact that they cannot establish crossings across the Oskil River, since special equipment is usually destroyed either on the approach to the shore or when they try to deploy pontoons. There have been many such attempts,” the spokesman noted.

In addition, the Ukrainian military has recorded the active use of drones by the Russians, in particular, in the Volchansky direction the sky is “timbered with drones”. Reconnaissance and strike drones are used daily and in large numbers. According to Shamshin, the enemy also actively uses fiber-optic drones.

Regarding the fight against drones, the spokesman emphasized the continued development of our aerial reconnaissance units: “Our drone pilots are acting better. The effectiveness of some crews is 5-7 out of ten successful targeted attacks.”

