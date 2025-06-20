Russian troops have reduced the activity of their assault units near the border of Sumy region: the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reports on the situation

In the border areas of Sumy region, a decrease in the activity of Russian assault units has been observed. The enemy has currently abandoned the use of armored vehicles and changed its tactics.

Instead, Russian forces are attempting to operate in small infantry groups. This was reported by Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

According to him, although the border between Sumy region and Russia stretches for approximately 550 kilometers, the occupiers continue attempts to infiltrate only along a small section of it using small infantry groups. For these incursions, the enemy employs quad bikes and other motorized vehicles.

“The length of the border with Russia within Sumy region is approximately 550 kilometers. And only on a small section of it does the enemy continue using its tactic of attempting to infiltrate with small assault groups. Armored vehicles, which the enemy had previously tried to use to break through our border, are no longer observed. Infantry groups are now trying to use quad bikes or other motorized vehicles,” said Demchenko.

In the defensive zones where State Border Guard Service units are operating, a noticeable decrease in the number of enemy attacks and incursions has been recorded in recent days.

Demchenko emphasized that the enemy is losing dozens of troops killed or wounded every day in this direction.

“Suffering such heavy losses, the enemy is likely regrouping its units there now, or may reduce the intensity of its actions,” the spokesperson added.

As a reminder, according to analysts from the DeepState portal, the occupiers have managed to advance to within 20 kilometers of Sumy. The situation remains difficult along the Novomykolaivka – Varachyne – Yablunivka – Yunakivka line.

As reported by OBOZ.UA, experts say that the Russian army’s objective capabilities are limited, which prevents the enemy from launching a full-scale offensive in the Sumy region.

Olga Ganukova