A Russian strike with ballistic missiles on Dnipro has resulted in damage to educational Dniproinstitutions and a hospital. Authorities have confirmed that there are both injured and killed civilians.

Russian Attack on Dnipropetrovsk Region: Civilians Killed and Injured

On Tuesday, June 24, Russian forces launched an attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, resulting in casualties and injuries, according to local officials.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported that the strike on Dnipro caused a fire and damaged civilian infrastructure, including a dormitory, a gymnasium, and an administrative building.

He also confirmed that Russia targeted the city of Samara, and according to the regional administration, there are fatalities and injuries in all affected locations.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES) has released images and details of the Russian missile strikes on Dnipro. According to preliminary reports, one person was killed, and more than 20 were injured.

"A fire broke out. Civilian infrastructure was damaged — a dormitory, gymnasium, and administrative building. In addition, a train was hit, and passengers were wounded," the SES confirmed.

In particular, a dormitory, a gymnasium, an administrative building were also hit.

Ukrzaliznytsia has reported that no passengers or railway staff were killed in the missile strike near train No. 52, operating on the Odesa–Zaporizhzhia route. However, some passengers sustained injuries and are receiving medical assistance. To ensure continued travel, an additional electric train has been scheduled to depart from Dnipro around 13:00 to deliver the affected passengers to Zaporizhzhia.

And in total, according to Filatov, 14 schools and kindergartens were damaged in the city.



The city hospital and polyclinic were also damaged.



Borys Filatov, the mayor of Dnipro, reported that 14 schools and kindergartens were damaged in the Russian missile strike on the city. The attack also severely damaged a city hospital and a clinic. He added that there was widespread destruction in the private housing sector, and preliminary reports indicate one fatality.

Among them are 2 children – a 13-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy. They are hospitalized in moderate condition.

Following the Russian strike on Dnipro, Mayor Borys Filatov reported extensive damage to the city's infrastructure:

Following the Russian strike on Dnipro, Mayor Borys Filatov reported extensive damage to the city’s infrastructure:

Educational Institutions:

19 schools ,

, 10 kindergartens ,

, 1 vocational school (PTU) ,

, 1 music school.

Additional Facilities:

3 extracurricular institutions ,

, Department of Social Protection.

Medical Facilities:

8 healthcare institutions, including a hospital, clinics, and a dental polyclinic.

Damage to residential areas is still being assessed.

As a result of a Russian missile attack, fourteen railcars of the Odesa–Dnipro train were damaged. The incident is part of the broader assault on Dnipro that also targeted civilian infrastructure.

Update 14:00 p.m.:

In Dnipro, the number of victims of the Russian attack has increased to 7 civilians. About 70 people were injured. Among them are ten children. Five of the wounded are “seriously”. Doctors are doing everything they can.

The numbers are still being clarified. Unfortunately, the number of people affected by this attack is constantly growing. However, there could have been many times more. Many of those who were in the affected area were in shelter at the time of the strike. This saved dozens of lives.

Two people have been killed by the russian strike in Samara, Dnipropetrovsk region. 9 injured, most of them hospitalized. Four people are in serious condition.

EMPR

